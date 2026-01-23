Trump's Upgraded Wheels and Wings: A Glimpse Into Presidential Transportation

U.S. President Donald Trump is upgrading both his ground and air transportation options. In Davos, Switzerland, the Secret Service confirmed that Trump is being transported in newly delivered Cadillac SUVs, which appear to be modified Escalades.

In March, following discussions between Trump and GM CEO Mary Barra, the Secret Service Director visited a GM facility in Michigan to review next-generation armored SUVs, showing Trump's interest in acquiring Cadillac vehicles for his security detail. Meanwhile, the Secret Service awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to GM for the development of the next-generation presidential limousine, known as "The Beast."

The recent initiative includes retrofitting a 13-year-old former Qatari Boeing 747 for use as Air Force One until Boeing delivers new jets, now delayed to mid-2028. The Air Force is coordinating with government entities to ensure security measures are met.

