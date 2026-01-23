Left Menu

Trump's Upgraded Wheels and Wings: A Glimpse Into Presidential Transportation

President Donald Trump is receiving new transportation with modified Cadillac SUVs and a luxury Boeing 747 from Qatar. The Secret Service is expanding its protective fleet with newly delivered Cadillac Escalades. Meanwhile, the U.S. Air Force plans to deliver new Air Force One jets by 2028, following government coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 10:21 IST
Trump's Upgraded Wheels and Wings: A Glimpse Into Presidential Transportation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump is upgrading both his ground and air transportation options. In Davos, Switzerland, the Secret Service confirmed that Trump is being transported in newly delivered Cadillac SUVs, which appear to be modified Escalades.

In March, following discussions between Trump and GM CEO Mary Barra, the Secret Service Director visited a GM facility in Michigan to review next-generation armored SUVs, showing Trump's interest in acquiring Cadillac vehicles for his security detail. Meanwhile, the Secret Service awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to GM for the development of the next-generation presidential limousine, known as "The Beast."

The recent initiative includes retrofitting a 13-year-old former Qatari Boeing 747 for use as Air Force One until Boeing delivers new jets, now delayed to mid-2028. The Air Force is coordinating with government entities to ensure security measures are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swan Defence Secures Landmark Shipbuilding Deal with Europe

Swan Defence Secures Landmark Shipbuilding Deal with Europe

 India
2
Game-Changing Knee Replacement: Conquering Arthritis Pain

Game-Changing Knee Replacement: Conquering Arthritis Pain

 United States
3
PM Modi expresses confidence changes will happen in Kerala.

PM Modi expresses confidence changes will happen in Kerala.

 India
4
BJP's rise to power in Gujarat started with one city; same will happen in Kerala: PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram.

BJP's rise to power in Gujarat started with one city; same will happen in Ke...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026