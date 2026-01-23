Left Menu

Tragedy in the South China Sea: Cargo Ship Capsizes Amid Tensions

A Singapore-flagged cargo ship with 21 Filipinos capsized in the South China Sea, resulting in two deaths and four missing. The Chinese authorities have rescued 15 people in ongoing operations. The incident occurred near Scarborough Shoal, a contentious area often patrolled by multiple nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 12:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A Singapore-flagged cargo ship carrying 21 Filipino crew members capsized in the South China Sea, leaving two dead and four missing, according to Chinese authorities on Friday.

The Chinese Coast Guard, alongside the People's Liberation Army's Southern Theatre Command, successfully rescued 15 crew members, 14 of whom are reported to be in stable condition.

The incident happened roughly 100 kilometers northwest of Scarborough Shoal, a heavily contested area in the South China Sea. The territory is claimed by China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan, leading to frequent confrontations.

The Philippines Coast Guard responded by dispatching two vessels and aircraft to assist in the rescue efforts for the Devon Bay, the cargo vessel heading to Guangdong province.

This region has been a flashpoint for tensions, exemplified by an August collision between a Chinese Navy and a Chinese Coast Guard ship while obstructing a Philippine vessel near the shoal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

