Legal Battle Against Retrospective Environmental Clearances Intensifies

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has challenged the Supreme Court against retrospective environmental clearances, citing them as legally flawed, harmful to public health, and undermining governance. Ramesh insists these clearances provide loopholes for offenders and urges the Court to address environmental issues proactively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:36 IST
  • India

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the issuance of retrospective environmental clearances. Calling them legally unsound and detrimental to public health, Ramesh argues that such clearances compromise governance standards.

In a post on X, Ramesh stated that the Supreme Court's recent review of a verdict concerning the Aravallis inspired him to take action. Declaring that ignorance is no excuse for legal infractions, he urged the need for stricter environmental oversight.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court has reopened discussions on past judgments regarding the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change's ability to grant retrospective clearances, highlighting a contentious legal debate on environmental jurisprudence.

