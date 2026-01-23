Bomb Hoax Chaos: Ahmedabad Schools Targeted by Threatening Emails

Nearly a dozen schools in Ahmedabad were thrown into disarray after receiving anonymous emails threatening bomb blasts, prompting swift police intervention. Thorough searches conducted by authorities revealed no suspicious items, confirming the threats as hoaxes, officials reported.

Among the targeted were major institutions like DPS, Army School, and Mahatma Gandhi International School, receiving warnings against hoisting the tricolour on Republic Day. The emails, allegedly accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being 'enemies of Khalistan', unsettled students and parents alike.

The incident sparked frustration among parents who demand stricter actions against such threats that disrupt education. The city's cybercrime branch is set to register an FIR and investigate the origins of these threatening communications.

(With inputs from agencies.)