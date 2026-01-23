Chhagan Bhujbal Cleared in Maharashtra Sadan Money Laundering Case

In a significant legal development, a Mumbai court on Friday discharged Chhagan Bhujbal, a minister from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), in a money laundering case tied to the Maharashtra Sadan project in New Delhi.

The case, stemming from a 2005-2006 contract while Bhujbal was the state Public Works Department minister, accused him of granting construction contracts to K S Chamankar in exchange for kickbacks.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, monetary transactions linked Bhujbal's family to the company, with alleged profits reaching substantial amounts. A special PMLA judge acquitted Bhujbal and others, marking a notable closure to the longstanding case.