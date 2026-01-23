Bail Denied in Infamous Triple Murder Case

A court in Shamli district has denied bail to a man accused of a heinous triple murder involving his wife and two daughters, officials reported on Friday.

The bail application of the accused, Farukh, 45, was dismissed by Additional District and Sessions Judge Seema Verma on Thursday evening. The judge determined that no grounds for granting bail existed in this grave case.

Farukh is implicated in the December 17 murders of his wife, Tahira, 40, and their daughters, Afreen, 14, and Sahreen, 7, in the Kandhla area of Shamli. The bodies were allegedly buried to obscure the evidence, following a complaint by Tahira's father, Ameer Ahmad. The trial is ongoing, according to District Government Counsel Sanjay Chauhan.

