Trump's New Vision: Board of Peace Boosts UN's Potential

US President Donald Trump announced a new international organization, the Board of Peace, highlighting cooperation with the UN for global stability, particularly in Gaza. Formalized at the World Economic Forum, this initiative brings together global nations to enhance peace efforts, with Trump as Chairman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:47 IST
President Donald Trump stated that collaborating with the Board of Peace could significantly enhance the United Nations' role, which he claims has not fully realized its potential.

Addressing reporters, Trump emphasized the Board's potential to foster peace, particularly in Gaza, through coordinated UN efforts. Onboard Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews from Davos, Trump expressed optimism about this new partnership.

In Davos, Trump signed the Charter of the Board of Peace, marking its establishment as an official international entity. The Board includes several nations committed to Gaza's security and prosperity, with Trump as Chairman, paving the way for a proactive global peace initiative.

