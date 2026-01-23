Left Menu

Two Unidentified Bodies Found in Jharkhand Under Mysterious Circumstances

In Jharkhand's Palamu district, police recovered two unidentified bodies. One was an elderly man hit by a train, while the other was found in the Panki area. Investigations are underway, with potential causes for the second death being alcohol consumption or cold exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:47 IST
Two Unidentified Bodies Found in Jharkhand Under Mysterious Circumstances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning discovery, authorities in Jharkhand's Palamu district have found two unidentified bodies under separate circumstances. One was an elderly man, allegedly struck by a train near a railway overbridge, while the second was discovered in the Panki area.

Medininagar Town police are currently attempting to identify the elderly man, who met his tragic end near the railway line. The body remains at Medinirai Medical College Hospital pending identification. Meanwhile, Leslieganj SDPO Manoj Kumar Jha reported that investigations suggest the other man's death might be from excessive alcohol intake or exposure to cold, but confirmation awaits an autopsy.

As investigations continue, the police have emphasized their commitment to uncovering the circumstances behind these deaths, urging the public to come forward with any relevant information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee Backs New University Formation in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Backs New University Formation in West Bengal

 India
2
Davos Diplomacy: Trump's Polarizing Presence at WEF

Davos Diplomacy: Trump's Polarizing Presence at WEF

 Global
3
Tragic Ordeal: Patna Girl Burned by Attacker Succumbs to Injuries

Tragic Ordeal: Patna Girl Burned by Attacker Succumbs to Injuries

 India
4
UK's Starmer slams Trump for ''insulting and frankly appalling'' comments about non-US NATO troops in Afghanistan, reports AP.

UK's Starmer slams Trump for ''insulting and frankly appalling'' comments ab...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026