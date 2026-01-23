Two Unidentified Bodies Found in Jharkhand Under Mysterious Circumstances

In a concerning discovery, authorities in Jharkhand's Palamu district have found two unidentified bodies under separate circumstances. One was an elderly man, allegedly struck by a train near a railway overbridge, while the second was discovered in the Panki area.

Medininagar Town police are currently attempting to identify the elderly man, who met his tragic end near the railway line. The body remains at Medinirai Medical College Hospital pending identification. Meanwhile, Leslieganj SDPO Manoj Kumar Jha reported that investigations suggest the other man's death might be from excessive alcohol intake or exposure to cold, but confirmation awaits an autopsy.

As investigations continue, the police have emphasized their commitment to uncovering the circumstances behind these deaths, urging the public to come forward with any relevant information.

