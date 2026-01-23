Left Menu

Political Unity in Maharashtra: A New Development Agenda

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supports Shiv Sena and BJP for Kalyan-Dombivli civic development, confirmed Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. He announced public welfare initiatives while addressing allegations over mayoral post draws. Initiatives include healthcare access and cleanliness campaigns across Maharashtra's forts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has extended its support to the Shiv Sena and BJP for developmental efforts in the Kalyan-Dombivli region, according to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shinde underscored that their collaboration aims to accelerate progress, disregarding political differences.

Addressing a press briefing, Shinde criticized opposition claims regarding the fairness of draw results for mayoral reservations in 29 civic bodies, urging dissenters to seek judicial recourse if dissatisfied. He unveiled multiple public welfare campaigns, including 'Healthcare at Your Doorstep', designed to promote healthcare access across Maharashtra.

Furthermore, initiatives like the Fort Cleanliness Campaign and the 'Hinduhridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Urban Public Welfare Campaign' reflect the government's broader commitment to heritage preservation and urban development. These efforts signify a boost in state investments aimed at enhancing infrastructure and public well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

