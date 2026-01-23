Andaman Special Task Forces to Combat Illegal Immigration

In a strategic move, Special Task Forces (STFs) are being established across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to address rising concerns over illegal immigration of Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals, a senior officer announced on Friday.

During a high-level meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor DK Joshi, officials discussed forming district-level STFs that will coordinate closely with the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. This initiative reflects adherence to guidelines from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

With several STF centres set to be operational across the islands, including in North and Middle Andaman, South Andaman, and Nicobar, trained officers will identify and deport illegal immigrants. The Deputy General of Police outlined the robust preparations, including holding facilities and biometric procedures, to streamline the enforcement process.

