Left Menu

Andaman Special Task Forces to Combat Illegal Immigration

Special Task Forces are being established in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to detect and deport illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants. The decision, made in a high-level meeting, emphasizes coordination with the Election Commission and adherence to Union Home Ministry guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:49 IST
Andaman Special Task Forces to Combat Illegal Immigration
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Special Task Forces (STFs) are being established across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to address rising concerns over illegal immigration of Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals, a senior officer announced on Friday.

During a high-level meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor DK Joshi, officials discussed forming district-level STFs that will coordinate closely with the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. This initiative reflects adherence to guidelines from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

With several STF centres set to be operational across the islands, including in North and Middle Andaman, South Andaman, and Nicobar, trained officers will identify and deport illegal immigrants. The Deputy General of Police outlined the robust preparations, including holding facilities and biometric procedures, to streamline the enforcement process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Raises Concerns Over Trump's New Board of Peace

EU Raises Concerns Over Trump's New Board of Peace

 Global
2
Starmer Condemns Trump: NATO Troops Deserve Respect

Starmer Condemns Trump: NATO Troops Deserve Respect

 United Kingdom
3
J&K Strives for Swift Recovery After Snowfall

J&K Strives for Swift Recovery After Snowfall

 India
4
Safety Alert: Protecting Our Children from Unauthorised School Transport

Safety Alert: Protecting Our Children from Unauthorised School Transport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026