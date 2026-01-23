Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits ASML Headquarters in Netherlands, Underscores India’s Semiconductor Ambitions

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, visited the headquarters of ASML in Veldhoven, Netherlands, today, highlighting India’s growing engagement with global leaders in semiconductor manufacturing technologies.

Speaking during the visit, the Minister said that India has embarked on building a new semiconductor industry, with a strong focus on acquiring cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities. He emphasised that lithography, the process of printing circuits onto semiconductor wafers, is the most complex and precision-intensive stage in the chip manufacturing value chain.

Shri Vaishnaw noted that ASML is the world’s leading provider of lithography tools, enabling the production of almost every advanced semiconductor chip manufactured globally.

“Our semiconductor fabrication plant at Dholera will be using ASML equipment. I have come here to understand their technology in depth,” the Minister said, underscoring the strategic importance of the partnership.

The Minister highlighted that India is increasingly emerging as an attractive destination for global semiconductor equipment manufacturers. He said that India’s strong chip design ecosystem, large talent pool and stable, consistent policy framework under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are encouraging leading global technology firms to explore establishing operations in the country.

He added that ASML’s presence in India would be a significant milestone, not only for semiconductor fabrication but also for strengthening India’s position in the global electronics and high-technology supply chain.

The visit reflects India’s broader strategy to build a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem, encompassing design, fabrication, advanced equipment, and skilled manpower, as part of its push for technological self-reliance and global competitiveness.