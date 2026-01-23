J&K Strives for Swift Recovery After Snowfall
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a critical review meeting following major snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized restoring electricity and road connectivity swiftly to mitigate public inconvenience. Officials provided updates on the restoration of essential services, highlighting the coordination required amid ongoing weather challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spearheaded a vital review session amid significant snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on swift restoration efforts for electricity and roads.
In the wake of harsh weather conditions, Abdullah chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat, assessing the impact of heavy snowfall, rainfall, and strong winds across the region.
With divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners briefing him, Abdullah directed sustained preparedness and coordination to ensure the restoration of essential services, prioritizing public utility restoration to minimize hardships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kashmir's Power Restoration: A Battle Against Nature's Fury
JPDCL Triumphs in Restoring Power Amid Jammu's Weather Woes
Farooq Abdullah Calls for Relief Amid Inclement Weather
Farmers Urged to Stay Alert as Severe Weather Warnings Escalate in New Zealand
China Launches Advanced UAV-Based Atmospheric Experiment to Improve Forecasting of Yunnan-Guizhou Weather Front