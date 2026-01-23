J&K Strives for Swift Recovery After Snowfall

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spearheaded a vital review session amid significant snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on swift restoration efforts for electricity and roads.

In the wake of harsh weather conditions, Abdullah chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat, assessing the impact of heavy snowfall, rainfall, and strong winds across the region.

With divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners briefing him, Abdullah directed sustained preparedness and coordination to ensure the restoration of essential services, prioritizing public utility restoration to minimize hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)