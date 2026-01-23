Left Menu

J&K Strives for Swift Recovery After Snowfall

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a critical review meeting following major snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized restoring electricity and road connectivity swiftly to mitigate public inconvenience. Officials provided updates on the restoration of essential services, highlighting the coordination required amid ongoing weather challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spearheaded a vital review session amid significant snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on swift restoration efforts for electricity and roads.

In the wake of harsh weather conditions, Abdullah chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat, assessing the impact of heavy snowfall, rainfall, and strong winds across the region.

With divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners briefing him, Abdullah directed sustained preparedness and coordination to ensure the restoration of essential services, prioritizing public utility restoration to minimize hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

