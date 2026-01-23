Left Menu

Tensions Rise as U.S. Military Transfers IS Detainees from Syria

The U.S. military is moving IS detainees from Syria to Iraq following the collapse of the Kurdish-led SDF that guarded the prisoners. Key facilities like Hasakah remain under Kurdish control, while Syrian government forces have recaptured others. Thousands are transferred amid rising security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States military has begun transferring detained Islamic State (IS) members out of Syria, following the rapid collapse of Kurdish-led forces responsible for their security. These prisoners, held in various facilities, including Hasakah, are being moved to Iraq as security concerns escalate.

Key prisons like Ghwayran and Panorama in Hasakah and others in Qamishli and Malikiyah, still under Kurdish control, house thousands of IS fighters. The transfer, which prioritizes the most dangerous detainees, is expected to relocate up to 7,000 prisoners, including citizens from several European nations.

Meanwhile, Syria's government has taken control of certain detention centers after Kurdish forces retreated. Al-Hol and Roj camps, currently holding over 28,000 civilians and IS affiliates, are under increasing strain. The shifting control and ongoing transfers reflect heightened security tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

