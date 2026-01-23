Nashik and Malegaon Slaughterhouse Shutdown on Republic Day

The civic bodies of Nashik and Malegaon have announced the closure of slaughterhouses on Republic Day in an effort to uphold communal harmony and public peace. According to an official, any slaughter of animals on this day will result in legal action, including potential cancellation of licenses and hefty fines as per the Maharashtra Municipal Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

This decision affects all establishments dealing in buffalo-class beef, chicken, and goat meat. The directive follows guidelines from the Union and state governments, prioritizing sensitivity on this significant national occasion.

Furthermore, the order specifies that slaughterhouses will remain closed on 12 reserved days in 2026, marking a strong stance by the municipal authorities on this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)