Nashik and Malegaon Slaughterhouse Shutdown on Republic Day
Nashik and Malegaon civic bodies have ordered the closure of all slaughterhouses on Republic Day. Violations will face legal consequences under the Maharashtra Municipal Act. The decision aims to promote communal harmony and peace. Slaughterhouses are also ordered to close on 12 other days in 2026.
- Country:
- India
The civic bodies of Nashik and Malegaon have announced the closure of slaughterhouses on Republic Day in an effort to uphold communal harmony and public peace. According to an official, any slaughter of animals on this day will result in legal action, including potential cancellation of licenses and hefty fines as per the Maharashtra Municipal Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
This decision affects all establishments dealing in buffalo-class beef, chicken, and goat meat. The directive follows guidelines from the Union and state governments, prioritizing sensitivity on this significant national occasion.
Furthermore, the order specifies that slaughterhouses will remain closed on 12 reserved days in 2026, marking a strong stance by the municipal authorities on this issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Women Farmers Demand Recognition and Rights in Maharashtra
Political Unity in Maharashtra: A New Development Agenda
Milky Mist's Rs 1,130 Crore Dairy Plant Project in Maharashtra
Mumbai court discharges NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal in money laundering case linked to Maharashtra Sadan construction deal.
Chhagan Bhujbal Cleared in Maharashtra Sadan Money Laundering Case