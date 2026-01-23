High Court Shelves Julio Iglesias Investigation

Prosecutors at Spain's High Court have decided to halt their preliminary investigation into well-known singer Julio Iglesias. The decision was based on jurisdictional limitations, as the alleged crimes took place abroad, specifically in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, and the accusers were not residents of Spain.

The initial complaint was filed on January 5 by the rights group Women's Link Worldwide, representing two women who claimed to have worked in Iglesias' Caribbean properties during 2021. The accusations included serious charges such as human trafficking for forced labor and sexual assault, as per an investigation by U.S. broadcaster Univision and Spanish outlet elDiario.es.

Despite the gravity of the accusations, Iglesias has categorically denied them on social media, calling them "completely false." Efforts by Reuters to gain comments from Iglesias or his representatives were unsuccessful, while his record label Sony refused to comment. The prosecutor's office noted that the case could still proceed in the countries where the alleged offenses occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)