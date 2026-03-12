Caribbean Nations Unite for Biodiversity Boost

A coalition of Caribbean nations is mobilizing $200 million to fund their joint bid to enhance biodiversity, aiming to increase their influence on global environmental project financing, as per Grenada's climate ambassador's announcement to Reuters.

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and its 12 members push for the '30x30' initiative, aiming to protect 30% of global land and sea by 2030. They seek greater collaboration from multilateral, bilateral, philanthropic, and private funding sources, including debt-for-nature swaps.

The Back to Blue initiative suggests that regional projects like 'OECS 30X30' can bridge the funding gap. While richer nations cut development aids, the Caribbean looks to scale regionally and attract private investments to meet climate adaptation needs.

