Caribbean Nations Unite for Biodiversity Boost
A coalition of Caribbean countries is planning to raise $200 million for a biodiversity initiative to enhance global environmental impacts. The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) aims to protect 30% of the world’s land and sea by 2030, part of a global conservation effort.
A coalition of Caribbean nations is mobilizing $200 million to fund their joint bid to enhance biodiversity, aiming to increase their influence on global environmental project financing, as per Grenada's climate ambassador's announcement to Reuters.
The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and its 12 members push for the '30x30' initiative, aiming to protect 30% of global land and sea by 2030. They seek greater collaboration from multilateral, bilateral, philanthropic, and private funding sources, including debt-for-nature swaps.
The Back to Blue initiative suggests that regional projects like 'OECS 30X30' can bridge the funding gap. While richer nations cut development aids, the Caribbean looks to scale regionally and attract private investments to meet climate adaptation needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Standoff Over TSA Funding Disrupts Spring Break Travel
Beas River's Desilting Crisis: A Clash Between Conservation and Mitigation
SC grants bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah in terror funding case.
BRS Members Rally for Cancer Awareness and Environmental Safety in India
Federal Judge Halts Immigration Detention Center Construction Amid Environmental Concerns