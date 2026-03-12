Left Menu

Caribbean Nations Unite for Biodiversity Boost

A coalition of Caribbean countries is planning to raise $200 million for a biodiversity initiative to enhance global environmental impacts. The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) aims to protect 30% of the world’s land and sea by 2030, part of a global conservation effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:25 IST
Caribbean Nations Unite for Biodiversity Boost

A coalition of Caribbean nations is mobilizing $200 million to fund their joint bid to enhance biodiversity, aiming to increase their influence on global environmental project financing, as per Grenada's climate ambassador's announcement to Reuters.

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and its 12 members push for the '30x30' initiative, aiming to protect 30% of global land and sea by 2030. They seek greater collaboration from multilateral, bilateral, philanthropic, and private funding sources, including debt-for-nature swaps.

The Back to Blue initiative suggests that regional projects like 'OECS 30X30' can bridge the funding gap. While richer nations cut development aids, the Caribbean looks to scale regionally and attract private investments to meet climate adaptation needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026