Caribbean Nations Aim to Boost Biodiversity Impact with $200 Million Initiative
Caribbean countries are raising $200 million for a joint biodiversity initiative to influence international environmental projects better. The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States hopes their 30X30 project will bridge funding gaps. They urge reliance on local knowledge to maximize impact remarkably.
Caribbean nations are mobilizing $200 million for a biodiversity project aiming to boost their sway in global environmental finance. The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States' 30X30 initiative is part of a worldwide effort to protect 30% of the earth's land and sea by 2030.
Safiya Sawney, Grenada's climate ambassador, emphasizes the importance of regional projects with governmental oversight in securing effective funding. Governments have often struggled to align multilateral donors' priorities with their needs, leading to duplicated efforts despite existing funds.
Regional approaches like OECS 30X30 could be transformative. Small Island Developing States require $12 billion annually for climate adaptation but receive only $2 billion. Sawney challenges donors to trust local expertise to ensure their financial contributions have the desired impact.
