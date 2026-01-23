Gaza Border Policy Shift

Israel is contemplating restrictions on the number of Palestinians who can enter Gaza through the Rafah Border Crossing with Egypt, as revealed by sources close to the matter. This development emerges ahead of the expected reopening of the border next week.

The Rafah Crossing, a critical gateway for over 2 million Gaza residents, was initially scheduled to open during the first phase of a ceasefire agreement involving Israel and Hamas. According to a U.S.-backed Palestinian committee, the reopening forms part of an evolving peace plan spearheaded by President Donald Trump's administration.

While detailed plans for implementing these restrictions remain unclear, concerns arise over a potential emigration pressure on Gazans, with officials vehemently denying any forced population transfer intent. The sensitive issue has attracted scrutiny, with numerous unanswered questions about the future of Gaza's border management.

