Tragic Collision: Law Student Loses Life in Delhi Accident

A 24-year-old law student named Vinamra was killed in a motorcycle accident after colliding with a school bus in southeast Delhi. An investigation is underway as the bus driver has been apprehended. Policemen are collecting evidence and analyzing circumstances to determine causes of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Friday afternoon, a 24-year-old law student was fatally injured in a motorcycle collision on Delhi's Modi Mill Flyover. Vinamra, hailing from Kotla Mubarakpur, was pursuing a third-year LLB at Chaudhary Charan Singh University.

The accident, which occurred around 3:30 pm near New Friends Colony, saw the student's bike crash into a school bus. Despite immediate efforts to rush him to Apollo Hospital, Vinamra was pronounced dead, confirming the worst fears of family and friends.

Authorities have taken the school bus driver, Vijender, into custody following an FIR under sections related to rash driving and causing death by negligence. Investigators are busy reconstructing the scene to ascertain factors that led to the accident, while witness statements and vehicle analyses continue.

