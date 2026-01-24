Left Menu

Leaders Denounce Trump's Remarks on European Troops in Afghanistan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and various European leaders condemned former U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on European troops' roles in Afghanistan. They found Trump's remarks insulting, especially to the families of fallen soldiers, and demanded an apology for undermining NATO alliances.

Updated: 24-01-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 01:46 IST
The international backlash continues as European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, strongly criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump for his derogatory comments about European troops' contributions in Afghanistan. Starmer described Trump's remarks as insulting and appalling, reflecting a sense of betrayal for the sacrifices made by European soldiers.

Responding to Trump's controversial statements on a Fox Business interview, Starmer emphasized the severity of Trump's words, considering the profound loss experienced by families of the 457 British service personnel who died in Afghanistan. Other European officials joined in, demanding an apology and condemning the dismissal of Europe's wartime sacrifices.

Further exacerbating diplomatic tensions, Trump's comments not only undermined NATO alliances but also revisited grievances among leaders regarding his previous actions, such as his attempt to acquire Greenland. Veterans and defense ministers from countries like Poland and Denmark have expressed deep frustration, highlighting the blood sacrificed for the transatlantic alliance.

