Left Menu

Controversial Polish Plan Faces Criticism: A Question of Guarantees

Poland's proposed alternative to the EU's 'SAFE' programme by its president and central bank governor faces criticism from Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Tusk has voiced concerns that the plan lacks financial guarantees for defense, merely creating new structures and potentially replacing existing European funds without providing real monetary support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:43 IST
Controversial Polish Plan Faces Criticism: A Question of Guarantees
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's proposed alternative to the European Union's 'SAFE' programme is under scrutiny. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the plan suggested by the Polish president and central bank governor fails to ensure financial backing for defense initiatives.

Addressing a news conference, Tusk was vocal about his concerns, stating that the initiative does not actually assure monetary provisions. Instead, it aims to set up new structures without committing real funds that are currently obtained from the European Union.

This proposal has sparked discussions about the implications of replacing the existing financial support from European funds, raising questions about the effectiveness of such a move in securing national defense finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

 India
2
UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conflict

UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conf...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India
4
Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026