Poland's proposed alternative to the European Union's 'SAFE' programme is under scrutiny. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the plan suggested by the Polish president and central bank governor fails to ensure financial backing for defense initiatives.

Addressing a news conference, Tusk was vocal about his concerns, stating that the initiative does not actually assure monetary provisions. Instead, it aims to set up new structures without committing real funds that are currently obtained from the European Union.

This proposal has sparked discussions about the implications of replacing the existing financial support from European funds, raising questions about the effectiveness of such a move in securing national defense finances.

