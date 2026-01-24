Tragic Tale: Father's Rage Ends in Loss

A troubling case emerged in Neyyattinkara, where a man named Shijil has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his one-year-old son, Ihan, resulting in the child's death, police reported on Saturday.

Shijil, from Kanjiramkulam, faces charges of culpable homicide following revelations from a postmortem examination that indicated internal injuries caused the child's death.

Police investigations revealed that marital discord, suspicions of infidelity, and a disruptive morning led to the tragic assault. Shijil, now in police custody, confessed to the crime amid ongoing legal proceedings.