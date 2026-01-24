Left Menu

Tragic Tale: Father's Rage Ends in Loss

A man named Shijil in Neyyattinkara has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his one-year-old son Ihan, leading to the child's death. Hospital authorities notified police after foul play was suspected. During interrogation, Shijil confessed to the crime, fueled by marital discord and doubts regarding the child's paternity.

  Country:
  • India

A troubling case emerged in Neyyattinkara, where a man named Shijil has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his one-year-old son, Ihan, resulting in the child's death, police reported on Saturday.

Shijil, from Kanjiramkulam, faces charges of culpable homicide following revelations from a postmortem examination that indicated internal injuries caused the child's death.

Police investigations revealed that marital discord, suspicions of infidelity, and a disruptive morning led to the tragic assault. Shijil, now in police custody, confessed to the crime amid ongoing legal proceedings.

