Tragic Double Homicide at Ethanol Plant: A Vendor's Vendetta

Two senior officials at an ethanol plant in UP were shot dead by a discontented vendor. The vendor, upset due to his termination, had previously threatened the officials. Despite warnings, security measures were insufficient, leading to the tragic event. Police have arrested the accused, and an inquiry is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 13-03-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 01:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded at a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) plant in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, when two senior officials were fatally shot. The deceased, Sudhir Kumar Gupta, a general manager, and Harshit Mishra, assistant general manager, were victims of a series of escalating threats.

The alleged gunman, identified as Ajay Pratap Singh, was a former vendor at the plant who had recently been blacklisted. He reportedly bore a grudge against Gupta and had previously threatened and attacked him over his dismissal. Security lapses allowed Singh to breach the facility and carry out the shooting.

Authorities have confirmed that Singh has been apprehended and is connected to organized crime in Noida. The incident raises serious questions about workplace safety and highlights the need for strict security protocols. An investigation into the mishandling of prior threats is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

