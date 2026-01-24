IATA to Host World Legal Symposium 2026 in Warsaw Amid Rising Airline Liability Challenges

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) will hold the 2026 edition of the World Legal Symposium (WLS) from 17–19 February 2026 in Warsaw, Poland, hosted by LOT Polish Airlines, under the theme “Liability in a Changing World.”

The event comes at a time when airlines are navigating an increasingly complex liability environment, shaped by evolving regulations, geopolitical uncertainty and rapid technological change. The WLS will bring together leading aviation lawyers, regulators and industry representatives to examine how airlines can manage both traditional and emerging legal risks while maintaining global connectivity.

Navigating Expanding Liability Risks

Airlines today face a broad spectrum of liabilities. Alongside classic insured risks, carriers must also contend with new and evolving compliance areas, including environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements, greenwashing regulations, taxation frameworks, data privacy rules and the growing legal implications of artificial intelligence.

These challenges will be explored within the broader context of shifting consumer protection regimes, trade tariffs and geopolitical developments, all of which are reshaping the legal landscape for international aviation.

Leslie MacIntosh, IATA’s Corporate Secretary and Acting General Counsel, warned that the foundations of international airline liability are under strain.

“Internationally agreed airline liability principles are facing growing pressure from divergent national measures, which risk undermining the uniform application of the international liability treaties and their benefits to connectivity. The challenges this creates for airlines, who must navigate through these inconsistencies to support global operations, will be at the heart of discussions at this year’s WLS,” she said.

Poland Hosts Global Aviation Law Community

As host of the symposium, LOT Polish Airlines highlighted the strategic importance of collective dialogue in addressing legal and regulatory complexity.

Michał Fijoł, President & CEO of LOT Polish Airlines, said the event reflects the growing legal challenges facing airline operations.

“New regulations, emerging technologies, and evolving societal expectations create strategic challenges in airline operations today. As Poland’s national carrier, we are pleased to welcome an event bringing together leading aviation law experts, regulators, and industry representatives to jointly identify and address the complexities ahead,” he said.

The symposium will open with a welcome speech and keynote address delivered by Fijoł.

Key Sessions and Legal Themes

The WLS 2026 programme will focus on some of the most pressing legal issues confronting the aviation sector, including:

Managing Geopolitical Exposures: Trade, Tariffs, Sanctions, and Insurance

Democratized Liability? Consumer Protection 2.0

Artificial Intelligence and Competition Law

From Carrier’s Agent, to Shipper, to Shipper’s Agent: The Moving Target of Freight Forwarder Liability

These sessions aim to provide practical insights into how airlines and their legal advisers can anticipate, mitigate and manage evolving legal risks.

Global Line-Up of Speakers

The symposium will feature a broad range of international speakers from airlines, law firms, academia and international organisations, including:

Barry Alexander, Partner, Victor RaneBartholomew J. Banino, Partner, Condon & Forsyth LLPRicardo Bernardi, Managing Partner, Bernardi & Schnapp AdvogadosAlix d'Arjuzon, Partner, HFWMichael Gill, Director of the Legal Affairs and External Relations Bureau, ICAOBrian Hedberg, Lead Counsel, Aviation and International Regulatory Affairs, FedExClaudia Hess, Managing Partner, Urwantschky Dangel BorstImants Jansons, General Counsel and SVP Legal Affairs, airBalticMichelle Johnson, General Counsel and SVP Legal Affairs, flydubaiAnna Konert, Professor, Łazarski UniversityAgnieszka Kunert-Diallo, Director of Compliance and Regulation, LOT Polish AirlinesRobert Lawson KCIva Savic, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, University of ZagrebAndrea Tang, Legal Service Director, FIATA – International Federation of Freight Forwarders AssociationsZoe Tite, Partner, Clyde & Co

A Platform for Practical Legal Dialogue

IATA emphasised that the World Legal Symposium remains a critical forum for shaping legal preparedness across the aviation industry.

“The program and speakers we have lined up for WLS 2026 continue a long tradition of addressing the most pressing issues for the aviation legal community. By gathering in-house experts, private practitioners, and government legal advisers, WLS is a unique opportunity for a professional dialogue that unpacks aviation law’s most relevant issues so that we are all better prepared to more effectively mitigate evolving risks,” MacIntosh said.

With liability risks expanding beyond traditional frameworks, WLS 2026 is expected to play a key role in helping the global aviation industry adapt to a rapidly changing legal and regulatory environment.