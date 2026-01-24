Left Menu

Election Commission Faces Uphill Battle with Supreme Court Directive

The Election Commission struggles to meet the Supreme Court's deadline due to software delays, as officials face logistical challenges in publishing the voter list with discrepancies. Despite efforts like appointing micro-observers, the situation is complicated by unresponsive voters and a tight timeline.

The Election Commission is grappling with a significant challenge: meeting the Supreme Court's deadline to publish a list of voters with data discrepancies by Saturday. The delay in receiving critical software has complicated this task.

On January 19, the Supreme Court ordered the commission to display voters' names with 'logical discrepancies' and those listed as 'unmapped' at panchayat and block offices. However, some Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have not yet received the necessary software.

This situation has raised concerns about the feasibility of complying with the court's directive. The EC has appointed 294 additional senior micro-observers to enhance transparency and expedite the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

