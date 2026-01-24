Judicial Independence Under Siege: Controversial Transfer Ignites Political Firestorm

The Congress party has fiercely criticized the BJP-led government over the reassignment of Chief Judicial Magistrate Vibhanshu Sudheer, a judge who called for an FIR against police officers linked to violence in Sambhal. According to Congress, this move represents a grave threat to judicial independence and echoes a pattern of political manipulation.

Pawan Khera, head of Congress's media and publicity department, voiced concerns during a press conference, urging both the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court to address the disturbing decision unilaterally. He highlighted the swift reversal of an equally contentious replacement for Sudheer, showcasing what Congress perceives as systematic attempts to exert political pressure on the judiciary.

The contentious reassignment has prompted protests by lawyers who argue it undermines judicial independence. The Congress has alleged that the transfer is an orchestrated tactic by the BJP to further its agenda through control over judicial processes, accusing the government of undermining democratic institutions to serve its political ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)