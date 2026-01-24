Gold Heist Masterminds Nabbed in Dhanbad

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement agencies from Jharkhand and Odisha have apprehended two individuals in Dhanbad in connection to a brazen bank robbery in Keonjhar district, Odisha.

The police recovered 288 grams of the stolen gold, worth over Rs 40 lakh, following a two-day coordinated operation across Jharkhand's Nirsa and Sindri areas.

The suspects, identified as Rajkumar Singh and Kunal Raj Verma, are believed to be the ringleaders of the heist, and efforts to capture other accomplices continue with urgency.