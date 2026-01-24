Gold Heist Masterminds Nabbed in Dhanbad
In a coordinated effort, police arrested two individuals in Dhanbad linked to a bank heist in Odisha's Keonjhar district. Gold worth over Rs 40 lakh was recovered. The suspects, Rajkumar Singh and Kunal Raj Verma, were described as the masterminds, with a search ongoing for additional suspects.
In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement agencies from Jharkhand and Odisha have apprehended two individuals in Dhanbad in connection to a brazen bank robbery in Keonjhar district, Odisha.
The police recovered 288 grams of the stolen gold, worth over Rs 40 lakh, following a two-day coordinated operation across Jharkhand's Nirsa and Sindri areas.
The suspects, identified as Rajkumar Singh and Kunal Raj Verma, are believed to be the ringleaders of the heist, and efforts to capture other accomplices continue with urgency.