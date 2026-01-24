Left Menu

Gold Heist Masterminds Nabbed in Dhanbad

In a coordinated effort, police arrested two individuals in Dhanbad linked to a bank heist in Odisha's Keonjhar district. Gold worth over Rs 40 lakh was recovered. The suspects, Rajkumar Singh and Kunal Raj Verma, were described as the masterminds, with a search ongoing for additional suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:53 IST
Gold Heist Masterminds Nabbed in Dhanbad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement agencies from Jharkhand and Odisha have apprehended two individuals in Dhanbad in connection to a brazen bank robbery in Keonjhar district, Odisha.

The police recovered 288 grams of the stolen gold, worth over Rs 40 lakh, following a two-day coordinated operation across Jharkhand's Nirsa and Sindri areas.

The suspects, identified as Rajkumar Singh and Kunal Raj Verma, are believed to be the ringleaders of the heist, and efforts to capture other accomplices continue with urgency.

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026