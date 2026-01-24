Left Menu

Prominent Lawyers’ Sentencing Sparks Outcry in Pakistan

Eminent Pakistani lawyer Imran Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, received 17-year prison sentences for controversial social media posts. This prompted outrage and strikes from legal associations. The couple's arrest, amid accusations of spreading narratives supporting hostile groups, has triggered concerns about freedom of expression in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:38 IST
In a controversial legal turn of events, prominent Pakistani human rights lawyer Imran Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, lawyer Hadi Ali Chattha, received 17-year prison sentences. The case stemmed from accusations related to controversial social media posts, highlighting growing tensions on freedom of speech in the country.

The couple was arrested amidst protests from various legal bodies after a complaint was filed with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) claiming they aligned with hostile groups. Their indictment was under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, leading to a high-profile case that drew significant public attention.

Amid serious allegations and concerns over due process, the Islamabad legal community called for strikes, expressing solidarity and demanding accountability. The incident underscores ongoing challenges in balancing national security and civil liberties, with broader implications for Pakistan's legal and social landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

