Sanjay Raut Criticizes Maharashtra Political 'Slave Market'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday took aim at the rampant trading of political loyalties in Maharashtra, describing the scenario as a 'market of slaves' where financial power overshadows personal opinions. He accused the ruling party of enticing corporators to switch allegiances post the recent Municipal Corporation elections.

Raut lambasted the current political climate, saying, 'There is an overt display of wealth in politics,' equating it to a 'slave market'. He criticized Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for acting like a feudal lord looking to auction loyalty, blaming the BJP's central leadership for fostering such a culture.

In a critique of the Nationalist Congress Party's internal dynamics, Raut noted the apparent alignment of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, asserting the former's allegiance to the Maha Vikas Aghadi. He questioned reports of Shiv Sena factions uniting for Solapur elections, describing them as unofficial and lacking Uddhav Thackeray's endorsement. Raut highlighted the necessity of overlooking past grievances for political unity while mocking the internal strife within the BJP-Shinde camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)