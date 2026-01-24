Manipur Court Demands Update on Viral Video Blocking

The Manipur High Court has requested central authorities to update them on the efforts to block a viral video reportedly showing the killing of a man by armed individuals in Churachandpur district. This move comes amid concerns that the video's circulation could disturb public order.

Previously, the Center instructed major social media platforms to take down the content. The viral clip, which surfaced on January 21 and allegedly shows a man being shot despite pleading for his life, has been accompanied by the message 'No peace, no popular government.'

The court ordered Meta Platforms Inc, Google, YouTube, and WhatsApp to remove the video, following a directive from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under Section 69A of the IT Act. An update on the blocking progress is due before the next hearing on February 18.