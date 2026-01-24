Left Menu

Notorious History-Sheeter Nabbed in Pune: The Beed Police's Persistent Pursuit

A notorious history-sheeter, Sunny alias Dyaneshwar Shamrao Athawale, with multiple criminal charges under his name, was arrested in Pune by Beed police. The 28-year-old suspect evaded capture for over a year, changing locations frequently, until apprehended thanks to intelligence tracking and surveillance efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious history-sheeter, Sunny alias Dyaneshwar Shamrao Athawale, has been apprehended by police in Maharashtra's Beed district.

Athawale, a 28-year-old resident of Beed's Maliwes area, was wanted in connection with seven serious offences, including murder and firearm violations. The offences were registered at Shivajinagar, Pethbeed, and Kaij police stations.

Beed police utilized technical surveillance and intelligence-based tracking to locate him in Pune. He was arrested following a swift operation based on a tip-off and is now being taken to Beed for legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

