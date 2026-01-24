Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM for Loan Waivers in Wayanad Disaster Aftermath

India's Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has made a renewed appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for the waiver of loans taken by victims of the devastating Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide disaster in Wayanad.

In a statement, the Congress party outlined Gandhi's request for loans provided to the state for disaster relief work to be converted into grants. This follows an absence of central aid and a personal December 2024 meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah by Kerala MPs. Gandhi conveyed that offering loans six months post-disaster rather than grants was 'unjust and inhumane.'

Despite setbacks, legal interpretations suggest possibilities for loan forgiveness under Article 73 of the Constitution. The July 2024 disaster claimed over 200 lives, prompting ongoing calls for financial relief for those who lost livelihoods, including jeep and autorickshaw drivers, small traders, and homestay operators.

