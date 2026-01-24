Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM for Loan Waivers in Wayanad Disaster Aftermath
Priyanka Gandhi has appealed to PM Modi to waive loans for Wayanad's Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide victims. Despite requests, including a meeting with Amit Shah, assistance remains pending. Kerala MPs advocate for converting disaster relief loans into grants, and legal opinions highlight potential loan waiver options under Article 73.
- Country:
- India
India's Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has made a renewed appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for the waiver of loans taken by victims of the devastating Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide disaster in Wayanad.
In a statement, the Congress party outlined Gandhi's request for loans provided to the state for disaster relief work to be converted into grants. This follows an absence of central aid and a personal December 2024 meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah by Kerala MPs. Gandhi conveyed that offering loans six months post-disaster rather than grants was 'unjust and inhumane.'
Despite setbacks, legal interpretations suggest possibilities for loan forgiveness under Article 73 of the Constitution. The July 2024 disaster claimed over 200 lives, prompting ongoing calls for financial relief for those who lost livelihoods, including jeep and autorickshaw drivers, small traders, and homestay operators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi says India has boarded the 'reform express' aiming to make life, business easier.
R Sreelekha Clarifies Her On-Stage Distance from PM Modi
India signing trade, mobility agreements with several countries that opens opportunities for our skilled youth: PM Modi.
India among world's youngest nations; govt making efforts to create new opportunities for youth in India and abroad: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela.
Honoring Karpoori Thakur: A Tribute by PM Modi