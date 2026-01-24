Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM for Loan Waivers in Wayanad Disaster Aftermath

Priyanka Gandhi has appealed to PM Modi to waive loans for Wayanad's Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide victims. Despite requests, including a meeting with Amit Shah, assistance remains pending. Kerala MPs advocate for converting disaster relief loans into grants, and legal opinions highlight potential loan waiver options under Article 73.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:27 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM for Loan Waivers in Wayanad Disaster Aftermath
disaster
  • Country:
  • India

India's Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has made a renewed appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for the waiver of loans taken by victims of the devastating Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide disaster in Wayanad.

In a statement, the Congress party outlined Gandhi's request for loans provided to the state for disaster relief work to be converted into grants. This follows an absence of central aid and a personal December 2024 meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah by Kerala MPs. Gandhi conveyed that offering loans six months post-disaster rather than grants was 'unjust and inhumane.'

Despite setbacks, legal interpretations suggest possibilities for loan forgiveness under Article 73 of the Constitution. The July 2024 disaster claimed over 200 lives, prompting ongoing calls for financial relief for those who lost livelihoods, including jeep and autorickshaw drivers, small traders, and homestay operators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026