World News Roundup: From Hacking Scandals to Global Conflict

Recent world news highlights include a foreign hack of FBI files related to Jeffrey Epstein, Italy's PM criticising the US war on Iran, and escalating violence in the West Bank. Other stories cover protests in London, Iran's threat to oil prices, and conflicts impacting air travel in the Gulf.

Updated: 11-03-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:33 IST
A confidential source has revealed that a foreign hacker compromised FBI files linked to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. This breach at the New York Field Office occurred three years ago, with details being reported now for the first time. The involvement of a foreign hacker comes from recently reviewed Justice Department documents.

In a devastating incident in Switzerland, six people lost their lives in a bus blaze, believed to have been caused by a person setting fire to themselves. The tragedy unfolded in Kerzers, a western canton town near Bern. The circumstances around the fire are under investigation by the local authorities.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni strongly criticized the ongoing U.S.-Israeli actions against Iran, framing it as a dangerous trend of circumventing international law. Her stance contrasts with most European countries, which have primarily issued calls for restraint amidst the conflict.

