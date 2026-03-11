Left Menu

PM Modi Vows Protection for Indians in Gulf Amidst West Asia Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reassures that the Indian government is safeguarding Indian citizens amid the West Asia conflict, emphasizing that new India stands firm in protecting its people. Speaking at a rally, he also criticized the Congress for politicizing the global crisis and urged Kerala voters to consider BJP-NDA governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the escalating West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured the Indian government's unwavering commitment to safeguarding its citizens stranded in the Gulf region. Speaking at a rally in Ernakulum, Modi emphasized that modern India is steadfast in shielding its people from harm.

Addressing the pressing concerns of millions of Indian expatriates in the region, Modi highlighted the proactiveness of the BJP-NDA government in times of crisis. According to the Prime Minister, the administration is actively providing security and essential facilities to Indians affected by the turmoil.

Modi expressed gratitude towards Gulf countries for their cooperation in ensuring the safety of Indians, acknowledging their support in providing food, shelter, and protection. However, he also criticized the Congress party for exploiting the situation for political gains, accusing them of making inflammatory statements that could put citizens at risk.

Moreover, Modi called on Kerala residents to reconsider their voting patterns, suggesting a shift from the long-standing UDF and LDF dominance to BJP-NDA leadership for a transformative 'Viksit Keralam' vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

