Rozgar Mela Showcases Tech-Driven Hiring Push, 148 Appointed in Tamil Nadu

The Union Government’s flagship Rozgar Mela took on a distinctly technology-forward tone today as Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, addressed newly appointed candidates at the ITBP RTC in Shivagangai, Tamil Nadu, underscoring how innovation-led governance is reshaping India’s employment landscape.

At the event, 148 appointment letters were handed over across key technology- and security-intensive organisations, including ITBP, BSF, CISF, SSB, Assam Rifles, ISRO and DFS (Union Bank of India). The diversity of departments highlighted the expanding intersection of digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, fintech and national security in India’s public-sector hiring.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Chandra Sekhar said the Rozgar Mela represents more than mass recruitment. “It is about building opportunity with dignity, powered by technology and trust,” he noted, adding that India’s youth are central to the country’s transformation into a future-ready economy.

He credited the Prime Minister’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas for enabling large-scale, tech-enabled employment generation. Flagship initiatives such as Digital India, Skill India and Make in India, he said, have created a robust talent pipeline for emerging sectors including telecom manufacturing, space technology, digital banking and smart border management.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s role as a technology and innovation hub, the Minister pointed out that Chennai accounts for over 10 percent of India’s automobile exports, while the state’s IT ecosystem employs more than six lakh professionals. He noted that state-led skilling and entrepreneurship programmes have aligned well with national digital initiatives, making Tamil Nadu a key beneficiary of innovation-driven employment models like the Rozgar Mela.

Dr Chandra Sekhar informed that over 10 lakh appointment letters have been issued nationwide under the Rozgar Mela so far, with 51,000 new jobs being rolled out in the current phase alone. He emphasised that many of these roles are increasingly tech-intensive, reflecting the government’s push to modernise public services through automation, data-driven decision-making and digital platforms.

Focusing on the telecom and manufacturing sectors, he highlighted the impact of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, which have generated 25,000 manufacturing jobs and enabled exports worth ₹13,000 crore. These reforms, alongside PM Mudra Yojana, Ease of Doing Business and Vocal for Local, have strengthened India’s startup ecosystem and local innovation networks.

On national security, the Minister noted that India’s shift towards indigenous defence manufacturing has not only reduced import dependence but also created high-skill jobs in areas such as electronics, communications and advanced materials, reinforcing both economic and strategic resilience.

Calling on newly appointed candidates to become early adopters of digital governance and innovation-led public service, Dr Chandra Sekhar urged them to continuously upgrade skills, embrace emerging technologies and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He stressed that transparency, speed and empathy—enabled by technology—must define the next generation of governance.

“The Rozgar Mela reflects India’s confidence in its youth and its commitment to inclusive, tech-powered growth,” he concluded, adding that India’s progress will be fastest when innovation and opportunity move together.