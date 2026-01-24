NSBC 7 Grand Finale Opens in Delhi, Spotlighting India’s Next-Gen Musical Talent

The Grand Finale of the National School Band Competition (NSBC) 7, 2025–26, held as part of the Republic Day Celebrations (RDC)–2026, was inaugurated today at National Bal Bhavan, New Delhi, marking a major moment for student-led cultural excellence and nationwide youth engagement.

The finale was jointly inaugurated by Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL) and Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Defence, underlining the growing collaboration between education and defence institutions in nurturing discipline, leadership and national pride among young Indians.

This year’s NSBC brings together 18 shortlisted school bands from 11 States and Union Territories, selected through a rigorous multi-tier process. At the State level, the competition witnessed participation from 763 school bands involving over 18,000 students, while 94 teams advanced to the Zonal level, making the Grand Finale a showcase of the country’s most dedicated and talented young performers.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Sanjay Kumar highlighted the role of co-curricular platforms like NSBC in building teamwork, leadership, discipline and holistic development, in alignment with the vision of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He reaffirmed the Ministry of Education’s commitment to promoting diverse talents beyond academics and creating national platforms where students can excel on merit and dedication.

He also drew attention to the deep-rooted connection between school band traditions and the armed forces, noting that military music has long been a symbol of valour, unity and morale, even in the most challenging circumstances. Participation at the national level, he said, represents months of disciplined practice and is a milestone achievement for every student involved.

Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, in his address, praised the partnership between the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education for institutionalising the competition as part of the Republic Day Celebrations. He commended the students for their precision, musical excellence and commitment, noting that such initiatives help instil a strong sense of patriotism, public service and national identity at a young age.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Dr Amarpreet Duggal, Joint Secretary, DoSEL, who expressed appreciation to participating schools, mentors, organisers and dignitaries for their collective efforts in making NSBC 7 a national celebration of youth, culture and discipline.

With bands representing diverse regions—from Chhattisgarh and Tripura to Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi—the NSBC Grand Finale continues to stand out as a powerful platform where education, culture and national spirit converge, inspiring students to perform with excellence and purpose on a truly national stage.