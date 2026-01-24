Scotland Steps In: T20 World Cup Beckons
Cricket Scotland's chief executive Trudy Lindblade thanked the ICC for inviting Scotland to the T20 World Cup in place of Bangladesh. Scotland is preparing to travel to India after Bangladesh withdrew over security concerns. The final 15-member squad will be announced soon.
Cricket Scotland's chief executive, Trudy Lindblade, has expressed gratitude to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for inviting Scotland to participate in next month's T20 World Cup. This development follows Bangladesh's withdrawal due to security concerns, despite ICC assurances of safety.
Scotland has been confirmed to replace Bangladesh in the tournament, and preparations are underway for the squad's acclimatization to Indian conditions. Lindblade emphasized the significance of this opportunity for Scotland to perform on a global stage before a vast audience.
Cricket Scotland will soon announce its 15-member squad for the World Cup, which begins on February 7, as they prepare to compete against the world's top teams. Chairman Wilf Walsh highlighted the excitement and readiness of the team to partake in this prestigious event.
