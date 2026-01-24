Left Menu

Scotland Steps In: T20 World Cup Beckons

Cricket Scotland's chief executive Trudy Lindblade thanked the ICC for inviting Scotland to the T20 World Cup in place of Bangladesh. Scotland is preparing to travel to India after Bangladesh withdrew over security concerns. The final 15-member squad will be announced soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 23:16 IST
Scotland Steps In: T20 World Cup Beckons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket Scotland's chief executive, Trudy Lindblade, has expressed gratitude to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for inviting Scotland to participate in next month's T20 World Cup. This development follows Bangladesh's withdrawal due to security concerns, despite ICC assurances of safety.

Scotland has been confirmed to replace Bangladesh in the tournament, and preparations are underway for the squad's acclimatization to Indian conditions. Lindblade emphasized the significance of this opportunity for Scotland to perform on a global stage before a vast audience.

Cricket Scotland will soon announce its 15-member squad for the World Cup, which begins on February 7, as they prepare to compete against the world's top teams. Chairman Wilf Walsh highlighted the excitement and readiness of the team to partake in this prestigious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Independence Under Siege: Controversial Transfer Ignites Political Firestorm

Judicial Independence Under Siege: Controversial Transfer Ignites Political ...

 India
2
Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

 India
3
Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

 India
4
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026