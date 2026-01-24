Left Menu

Inferno in Lahore: Quick Response Saves Lives at Hotel Blaze

A tragic fire at a Lahore hotel during a college function resulted in one death and five injuries. The fire broke out in the basement of a 17-story building, but swift action by Rescue 1122 saved over 180 people. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz praised the response.

Updated: 24-01-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 17:47 IST
Inferno in Lahore: Quick Response Saves Lives at Hotel Blaze
A fire erupted in a multi-story hotel in Lahore's Gulberg area during a college function, claiming one life and injuring five others on Saturday. The event was held in the basement of the 17-storey building, where over 100 students were present.

The rapid response of firefighters from Punjab Emergency Department Rescue 1122 was crucial. They successfully rescued more than 180 individuals, including all the college students. Unfortunately, five people suffered burn injuries, and one later succumbed to injuries at the hospital, according to the department's spokesperson.

Praising the rescue teams, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz called the operation a significant success, underscoring the importance of timely intervention. This incident comes just a week after a devastating fire in Karachi's Gul Plaza claimed 71 lives and took two days to put out.

