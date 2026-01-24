Left Menu

Tribunal Overturns Decision: Fallen Wing Commander Recognized for Service

The Armed Forces Tribunal awarded a special family pension to Anuradha Bhattacharya, widow of IAF Wing Commander Durlabh Bhattacharya, who died saving children. Overruling a previous inquiry's decision of his death being "not attributable to military service," the tribunal recognized it as duty-related.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:12 IST
The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has ruled in favor of Anuradha Bhattacharya, granting her a special family pension as the widow of Wing Commander Durlabh Bhattacharya. This decision overturns a previous finding that the Indian Air Force officer's death was not related to military service.

In a heroic attempt to save children from drowning during a family picnic at Emerald Lake, Tamil Nadu, in February 2021, Wing Commander Bhattacharya tragically lost his life. The initial inquiry labeled his death as accidental and not connected to his military duties, resulting in a denial of a special family pension to his widow.

The tribunal, however, deemed the incident attributable to his military service, asserting that duty extends beyond office hours for uniformed personnel, emphasizing that the nature of one's actions, rather than timing or location, dictates their duty status. This landmark decision aligns with the ethos of selfless service inherent in the military.

(With inputs from agencies.)

