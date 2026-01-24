Left Menu

Stan Wawrinka's Emotional Farewell: A Beer, A Salute, and a Legacy

Tennis icon Stan Wawrinka, at age 40, bid farewell after his loss to Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open, marking the end of his illustrious career with a courtside beer and heartfelt gratitude to fans. Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam winner, expressed pride in his longevity and achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:58 IST
In a heartfelt farewell, tennis legend Stan Wawrinka, aged 40, bid adieu to the professional circuit after his Australian Open loss to Taylor Fritz. The Swiss star marked the occasion with a ceremonial beer alongside tournament director Craig Tiley, expressing gratitude to fans at Melbourne Park.

Wawrinka's career, highlighted by his three Grand Slam victories and a record for five-set matches at majors, culminated in the third round at this year's tournament. He became the first man over 40 to reach this far in a Grand Slam since 1978, leaving a legacy of tenacity and passion for the sport.

Amid tributes from fellow players like Novak Djokovic, Wawrinka's farewell underscored his enduring dedication to tennis. "It's been an amazing journey," he reflected, to an arena filled with admiration, celebrating not just his achievements but also his sportsmanship and camaraderie with peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

