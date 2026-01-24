Karnataka Secures Massive Investments at Davos WEF Meeting
Karnataka garnered Rs 13,070 crore investment commitments at the Davos WEF meeting, boosting sectors like renewable energy and aerospace. Notable investors include RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Carlsberg, and Schneider Electric. The state's proactive investment promotions showcased its industry-friendly policies and skilled manpower, positioning Karnataka as a global investment hub.
The World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos has served as a significant boost for Karnataka's economy, securing investment commitments of Rs 13,070 crore across key sectors such as renewable energy, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing. Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil emphasized the role of these meetings in positioning the state as a global destination for artificial intelligence and sustainable urban development.
At Davos, Karnataka engaged in over 45 meetings, laying the groundwork for new investments and accelerating existing projects. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group plans a Rs 10,500 crore investment in renewable energy, while Carlsberg and Schneider Electric are set to expand operations in the state. Companies like INOX GFL and Belrise Industries also committed substantial investments.
Discussions with the Singapore Economic Development Board aimed at attracting Singapore-based companies, including the proposed 'Singapore Park.' Global players like Nokia, US-based Vast Space, and UAE's Crescent Enterprises have shown interest in Karnataka, underlining the state's industry-friendly policies and robust investment climate.
