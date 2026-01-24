Controversial Bail: Ubedullah's Case Raises Questions

In a significant ruling, a Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Ubedullah, an accused in the Turkman Gate violence case, whose initial bail was set aside by the Delhi High Court for further evaluation.

Additional Sessions Judge Joginder Prakash Nahar deliberated on Ubedullah's involvement, accused of participating in the mob violence near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque during a demolition exercise. The court, however, found insufficient prima facie evidence linking him directly to the mob activities.

Concerns were raised by the Additional Public Prosecutor regarding Ubedullah's potential influence over witnesses if released, but the court noted his prompt cooperation with the investigation. The case remains under review as more evidence, including additional CCTV footage, is examined by law enforcement.

