Tragedy at Jalupura: Speeding SUV Claims Biker's Life

A tragic accident took place in the Jalupura area when a speeding SUV ran over a motorcyclist and critically injured a pedestrian, according to police reports. The incident claimed the life of 27-year-old Faizan and left 19-year-old Kulsum hospitalized.

The police identified the SUV driver as Manish Kumar, who initially hit Kulsum, a pedestrian, before losing control and crushing Faizan. The vehicle came to a halt with Faizan trapped underneath, resulting in his immediate death.

Following the crash, Manish Kumar fled the scene, abandoning the SUV. However, police later tracked him down and detained him. Authorities are now examining CCTV footage and continue their investigation into the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)