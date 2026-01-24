Police Constable Arrested in POCSO Case
A police constable in R T Nagar was arrested on charges of sexual harassment under the POCSO Act after a minor boy filed a complaint. The incident occurred at Freedom Park, and authorities are investigating the case following the arrest of the accused officer.
A police constable assigned to R T Nagar station was detained in connection with a POCSO case, as confirmed by the authorities on Saturday. The arrest followed allegations of sexual harassment made by a first-year pre-university student.
The incident transpired recently at Freedom Park, where the constable was stationed on duty, according to law enforcement. The matter surfaced when a boy filed a complaint at Upparpet police station, pointing fingers at the constable for inappropriate conduct.
Subsequently, an FIR was lodged against the officer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a senior police official revealed. The accused has been apprehended, and a detailed investigation is currently underway, police sources added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
