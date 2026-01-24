Left Menu

India's Justice System Revolution: A New Dawn

The Union Home Ministry will showcase a transformative criminal law overhaul on the 77th Republic Day, emphasizing a technology-driven, citizen-focused justice system. This includes new laws replacing colonial-era codes, enhancing transparency and modernization. Key features involve digital evidence, biometric ID, virtual courts, and community services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 20:38 IST
India's Justice System Revolution: A New Dawn
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Ministry is set to present what it terms the 'boldest criminal law overhaul' in a century during the 77th Republic Day parade. An official statement on Saturday highlighted plans for a tableau that will focus on new, tech-driven, citizen-centered justice legislation.

Replacing outdated colonial-era laws, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam seek to introduce a modern legal framework. Central to the tableau is the depiction of these groundbreaking laws as books placed on top of the new Parliament building, symbolizing India's shift to a time-bound, citizen-centric justice system.

Emphasizing inclusivity, the exhibit will showcase provisions for digital evidence collection, biometric identification, and technology-enabled court processes. Community service as a reformative punishment and the role of female police officers in field operations will also be prominently displayed, underscoring a progressive and humane approach to justice.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026