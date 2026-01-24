India's Justice System Revolution: A New Dawn
The Union Home Ministry will showcase a transformative criminal law overhaul on the 77th Republic Day, emphasizing a technology-driven, citizen-focused justice system. This includes new laws replacing colonial-era codes, enhancing transparency and modernization. Key features involve digital evidence, biometric ID, virtual courts, and community services.
- Country:
- India
The Union Home Ministry is set to present what it terms the 'boldest criminal law overhaul' in a century during the 77th Republic Day parade. An official statement on Saturday highlighted plans for a tableau that will focus on new, tech-driven, citizen-centered justice legislation.
Replacing outdated colonial-era laws, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam seek to introduce a modern legal framework. Central to the tableau is the depiction of these groundbreaking laws as books placed on top of the new Parliament building, symbolizing India's shift to a time-bound, citizen-centric justice system.
Emphasizing inclusivity, the exhibit will showcase provisions for digital evidence collection, biometric identification, and technology-enabled court processes. Community service as a reformative punishment and the role of female police officers in field operations will also be prominently displayed, underscoring a progressive and humane approach to justice.
ALSO READ
TikTok's New Deal: A Closer Look at National Security and Transparency
Revolutionizing Electoral Transparency: ECINET Launches to Combat Misinformation
Delhi's Digital Drive: Transforming Governance Transparency
Elon Musk's Vision: Robots, Solar Power, and Technology Triumphs at Davos
Gati Drives: Revolutionizing India's Motor Industry with SSPM Technology