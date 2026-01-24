UAE Hosts Constructive Peace Talks: Russia and Ukraine Dialogue in Abu Dhabi
Talks between Russia and Ukraine, facilitated by the UAE in Abu Dhabi, aimed to address the remaining elements of a U.S.-proposed peace plan. The discussions were characterized by direct engagement between both nations' officials and were conducted in a constructive and positive atmosphere.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:09 IST
The United Arab Emirates played host to a crucial round of discussions between Russia and Ukraine on Saturday, concentrating on the 'outstanding elements' of a peace framework suggested by the U.S.
According to a UAE government spokesperson, the negotiations involved direct dialogue between representatives from each country.
These talks, held in Abu Dhabi, unfolded in a 'constructive and positive atmosphere' and signal a significant step towards resolving ongoing tensions.
ALSO READ
Renewed Diplomacy: Ukraine-Russia Dialogue in Abu Dhabi
High-Stakes Ukraine-Russia Talks in Abu Dhabi
Stalemate in Abu Dhabi: Ukraine and Russia Struggle Over Donbas Territory
Tense Negotiations in Abu Dhabi: Ukraine and Russia Seek Resolution Amidst Escalating Power Crisis
Historic Peace Talks in Abu Dhabi: A New Dawn for Eastern Ukraine?