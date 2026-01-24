Left Menu

Heist Hypothesis: Unraveling the Nashik Currency Container Mystery

A complex case unfolds in Nashik, Maharashtra, as six individuals are arrested for kidnapping and assaulting a man linked to a supposed Rs 400 crore currency theft. The Special Investigation Team is probing the veracity of claims regarding a container filled with Rs 2,000 notes, now mostly withdrawn yet still legal tender.

Updated: 24-01-2026 19:12 IST
Heist Hypothesis: Unraveling the Nashik Currency Container Mystery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bizarre case in Nashik, Maharashtra, drew attention this week as local police arrested six individuals over allegations involving a staggering Rs 400 crore. The case centers on the supposed theft of a container filled with Rs 2,000 notes, a currency mostly withdrawn yet still legal tender.

A Special Investigation Team is now tasked with probing these claims, after Azhar, Gandhi, and Madavi allegedly conned a builder into financing them by promising significant returns. The trio claimed the need for securities and enticed the builder, alleging a potential theft by one Sandeep Patil.

Following these allegations, Patil found himself kidnapped and assaulted by men reportedly sent by the builder. Upon his release, Patil filed a complaint at the Nashik Rural Police station, initiating a probe that led to multiple arrests, as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

