In a series of aggressive maneuvers, Russia has attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure 217 times since the start of 2026. This staggering number was revealed by Ukraine's Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, on Wednesday.

The relentless assaults on vital energy resources were highlighted in a post by Svyrydenko on the Telegram messaging app. She underscored the scale of these attacks, reflecting the persistent hostility that marks the bilateral relations.

The continuous targeting of Ukraine's energy sector emphasizes the strategic challenges the country faces amidst the ongoing geopolitical strife.

