Left Menu

Relentless Assault: Russia's 217 Strikes on Ukraine's Energy in 2026

Since the beginning of 2026, Russia has launched 217 attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. This aggressive campaign against critical energy resources has been documented extensively, highlighting the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:14 IST
Relentless Assault: Russia's 217 Strikes on Ukraine's Energy in 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of aggressive maneuvers, Russia has attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure 217 times since the start of 2026. This staggering number was revealed by Ukraine's Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, on Wednesday.

The relentless assaults on vital energy resources were highlighted in a post by Svyrydenko on the Telegram messaging app. She underscored the scale of these attacks, reflecting the persistent hostility that marks the bilateral relations.

The continuous targeting of Ukraine's energy sector emphasizes the strategic challenges the country faces amidst the ongoing geopolitical strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sunil Kedar Reverses Resignation Amid BJP Leadership Talks

Sunil Kedar Reverses Resignation Amid BJP Leadership Talks

 India
2
Karnataka Assembly Passes Resolution Amidst Opposition Walkout

Karnataka Assembly Passes Resolution Amidst Opposition Walkout

 India
3
Tragedy in the Ravine: Fatal Truck Accident in the Philippines

Tragedy in the Ravine: Fatal Truck Accident in the Philippines

 Philippines
4
Surprise Inspections Lead to Suspension of Gurugram Traffic Police Officers

Surprise Inspections Lead to Suspension of Gurugram Traffic Police Officers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026