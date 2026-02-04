Relentless Assault: Russia's 217 Strikes on Ukraine's Energy in 2026
Since the beginning of 2026, Russia has launched 217 attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. This aggressive campaign against critical energy resources has been documented extensively, highlighting the ongoing tensions between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:14 IST
In a series of aggressive maneuvers, Russia has attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure 217 times since the start of 2026. This staggering number was revealed by Ukraine's Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, on Wednesday.
The relentless assaults on vital energy resources were highlighted in a post by Svyrydenko on the Telegram messaging app. She underscored the scale of these attacks, reflecting the persistent hostility that marks the bilateral relations.
The continuous targeting of Ukraine's energy sector emphasizes the strategic challenges the country faces amidst the ongoing geopolitical strife.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- energy
- attacks
- Prime Minister
- Yulia Svyrydenko
- 2026
- geopolitical
- strife
- infrastructure
ALSO READ
DCPC Reaffirms Support for Youth Skilling at AIPMA Job Fair 2026
Church Uproar as Angel Art Resembling Prime Minister Scrubbed After Backlash
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Malaysia on February 7 and 8: MEA.
India Sets 2026 Deadline to Eradicate Left-Wing Extremism
SABIC Showcases Innovative Material Solutions at PlastIndia 2026