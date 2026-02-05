Alleged Assault and Coercion Rocket Amethi's Political Arena
A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Amethi was allegedly pressured to fill a controversial electoral form, leading to an alleged assault on her husband. The incident has sparked political outcry, featuring charges against BJP officials and calls for investigation by Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders.
An incident involving a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Amethi has ignited significant political controversy. The officer, identified as Subhadra, was reportedly pressured during a public meeting to fill out Form-7, which is used to delete a voter's name from electoral rolls.
Her husband, Congress district secretary Rakesh Maurya, claims he was assaulted and his phone was snatched when he attempted to intervene. In response, he filed a complaint with the sub-divisional magistrate of Amethi. Both Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders have condemned the alleged actions, describing them as threats to democracy and election integrity.
District Magistrate Sanjay Chauhan stated that an inquiry has been initiated. Meanwhile, BJP district president Sudhanshu Shukla denied the allegations, labeling them as politically motivated attempts to discredit the government. Political tensions continue to rise as investigation processes unfold.
