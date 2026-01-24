Scandal Unwrapped: The Tirupati Laddu Ghee Adulteration Case
A CBI special investigation team has concluded its probe into the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case, filing a chargesheet that implicates some TTD employees and ghee suppliers. The investigation revealed adulterants were added to the ghee, sparking controversy and allegations of misuse during the previous government's regime.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation's special team investigating the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration scandal has submitted a final chargesheet, implicating TTD employees and ghee suppliers. The chargesheet was filed at the Nellore ACB court, as confirmed by sources.
The remand report highlighted the use of adulterants in the ghee, such as palm oil and chemicals like acetic acid ester to mimic authentic ghee properties. This adulteration allegedly occurred under a previous state government, which has triggered widespread outrage among devotees.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, accused the former YSRCP regime of using substandard ingredients, including animal fat, in the sacred laddus, sparking national controversy and affecting millions of Hindu devotees' sentiments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tirupati
- laddu
- ghee
- adulteration
- CBI
- chargesheet
- TTD
- Naidu
- YSRCP
- controversy
ALSO READ
CBI Confirms Hunter S Thompson's Death as Suicide
SC asks CBI, ED to file status reports on probes into alleged massive banking and corporate fraud involving ADAG, group firms.
CBI Academy Earns 5-Star Accreditation: A Leap to Excellence
Demand for CBI Probe into Chaibasa Blood Bank Controversy
Supreme Court Overturns CBI Probe into Gurugram's Ambience Mall Land Controversy