Scandal Unwrapped: The Tirupati Laddu Ghee Adulteration Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation's special team investigating the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration scandal has submitted a final chargesheet, implicating TTD employees and ghee suppliers. The chargesheet was filed at the Nellore ACB court, as confirmed by sources.

The remand report highlighted the use of adulterants in the ghee, such as palm oil and chemicals like acetic acid ester to mimic authentic ghee properties. This adulteration allegedly occurred under a previous state government, which has triggered widespread outrage among devotees.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, accused the former YSRCP regime of using substandard ingredients, including animal fat, in the sacred laddus, sparking national controversy and affecting millions of Hindu devotees' sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)